Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

