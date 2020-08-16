Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

