Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Boosted by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

