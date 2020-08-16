Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

NYSE ECL opened at $194.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.88. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after buying an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

