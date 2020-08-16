Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETW stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,011,000 after buying an additional 412,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,865 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 203,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

