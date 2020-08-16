Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

