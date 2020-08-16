easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.37. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

