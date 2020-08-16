easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. ValuEngine raised easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Davy Research upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF opened at $6.41 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.