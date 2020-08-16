Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.