Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

DVAX stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The firm has a market cap of $784.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 553.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.