Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 523.65%.

DYAI stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

