DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $373.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 122,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

