Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.