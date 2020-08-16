Douglas (Doug) Flynn Acquires 717,300 Shares of ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn acquired 717,300 shares of ImExHS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,801.70 ($14,858.36).

Douglas (Doug) Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn acquired 282,700 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$8,198.30 ($5,855.93).

On Monday, June 15th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn acquired 1,000,000 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

ImExHS Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of $38.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

