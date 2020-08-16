Donald C. Jr. Molten Sells 6,328 Shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Donald C. Jr. Molten sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $25,818.24.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $4.08 on Friday. SIFCO Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.