Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of DFFN stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.42.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
