Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.42.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

