Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.27.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $241,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $91,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,080. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

