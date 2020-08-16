Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.48.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.