Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

NYSE DSSI opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

