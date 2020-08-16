DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $40,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,534,000 after buying an additional 1,578,869 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,972,000 after buying an additional 425,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,992,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,519,000 after buying an additional 744,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -193.57, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

