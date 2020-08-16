Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.