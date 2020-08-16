Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.21), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

DCTH stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCTH shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.