Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $95.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -210.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.