Daniel J. Taylor Sells 1,637 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGM opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,899 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,653,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $11,450,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

