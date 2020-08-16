DA Davidson Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $31.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.86.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
