DA Davidson Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $31.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

