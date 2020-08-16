DA Davidson Boosts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $36.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of GRPN opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.61. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Groupon by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

