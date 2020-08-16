D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $230.43

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.43 and traded as low as $225.00. D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 16,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.77. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

