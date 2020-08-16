D Hunt Hawkins Sells 370,205 Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Stock

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) CEO D Hunt Hawkins sold 370,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $55,530.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,038.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. Stein Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stein Mart by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stein Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stein Mart by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605,899 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.