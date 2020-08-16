CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CTEK stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

