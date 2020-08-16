Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.31. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

