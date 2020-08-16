Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.04

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $10.99. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 million and a P/E ratio of -366.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.70.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

