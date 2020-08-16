Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of CURO opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Curo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Curo Group by 160.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

