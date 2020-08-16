Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $447,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

