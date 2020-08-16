Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

