Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $384,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,014,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 432,869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

