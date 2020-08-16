Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

