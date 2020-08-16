Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 3,485.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $12,099,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,668,461 shares of company stock worth $46,669,641 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

NYSE:PINS opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

