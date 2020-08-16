Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,634,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

NYSE DRI opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

