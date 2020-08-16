Cryptonex Market Capitalization Achieves $100.58 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $100.58 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00015314 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00162676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.01864454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00126580 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

