Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,600 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 968,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 4,713 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,869 shares of company stock worth $251,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 93,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 73.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

