Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $350.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

