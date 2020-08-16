Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

NYSE GL opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 113.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 169.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Globe Life by 281.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Globe Life by 18.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

