Credit Suisse Group Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $45.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.39.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

