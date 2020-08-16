Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 36.36%.

Crawford United stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRAWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crawford United in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

