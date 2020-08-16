Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crawford & Company from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

CRD.B stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a PE ratio of -100.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.