Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CRD.B opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a P/E ratio of -100.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRD.B. TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.