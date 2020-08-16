Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CRD.A opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.44 million, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

