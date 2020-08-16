Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) declared a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Crawford & Co’s previous dividend of $0.03.

CRD/B opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Get Crawford & Co alerts:

Separately, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Crawford & Co from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.