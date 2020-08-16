Craig Millis Johnson Buys 1,000 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Craig Millis Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $14,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LCNB stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.72. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LCNB by 28.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

