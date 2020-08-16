Craig Hallum Raises DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $17.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DRIO stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 318.61% and a negative return on equity of 200.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $178,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

